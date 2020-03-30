Restrictions are easing coronavirus infections, new data suggests

Severe measures, including orders to stay home and the closure of restaurants, are contributing to rapid drops in the number of fevers, a sign symptom of most coronavirus infections, reported in states across the country, according to data. new and interesting produced by medical technology. firm.

At least 248 million Americans in at least 29 states have been told to stay home. Public health officials found it almost impossible to know how effective this and other measures have been in reducing the coronavirus.

But the new data offers real-time evidence that strict restrictions on social distancing may be working, potentially reducing hospital overcrowding and death rates, experts said.

The company, Kinsa Health, which produces internet-connected thermometers, first created a national map of fever levels on March 22 and was able to spot the trend in one day. Since then, data from the New York State and Washington State health departments have supported the finding, making clear that social distancing is saving lives.