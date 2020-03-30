Restaurants trying to stay open as grocery stores amid coronavirus crisis hampered by licensing laws – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As restaurants in Los Angeles try to stay afloat during closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic, some owners have tried to think of new ways of doing business.

In a Monday afternoon briefing by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, several people asked director Dr. Barabara Ferrer about the "phenomenon of restaurants that function as grocery stores to try to maintain its doors open. "

"It is not really possible for a restaurant to become a grocery store," said Ferrer. "You can't just decide that you want to sell groceries."

Restaurants do not have the proper permits to operate as supermarkets, but some wondered if these regulations could be lifted during the crisis.

"I appreciate all the innovation, but the grocery stores are licensed," said Ferrer.

“Anyone who wants to be a grocery store needs a license. We are working with restaurants to understand that they can make a lot of takeaways and provide many opportunities for people to get food through their takeout services, but no, they cannot open like a grocery store. Store."

A restaurant owner asked if he could maintain social distancing within the restaurant by keeping the customer six or ten feet away, and only letting two enter at a time, why not let a restaurant function as a grocery store. ?

“Because grocery stores must be licensed as grocery stores. I think it's a pretty straightforward answer, "said Ferrer.

As of Monday, there were 24,474 cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 44 deaths. The total number of cases included 99 in Long Beach and 10 in Pasadena, both of which have their own public health departments.