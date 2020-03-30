Resident of Los Angeles Jewish home in Reseda dies after testing positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A resident of a nursing home in Reseda died after testing positive for coronavirus, and the facility is just the latest in a growing number struggling to respond to the outbreak.

The Los Angeles Jewish Home in Reseda says two residents tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the residents died Friday after testing positive for coronavirus. The resident had been admitted to a hospital a week earlier from another facility that was also dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. The second case from the Los Angeles Jewish Home was in another building and appears to be unrelated to the fatal case. That resident is currently in the hospital.

Medical screening tests have been established in the nursing home.

The Los Angeles Jewish Home is the last nursing home in Southern California to face the coronavirus outbreak.

In Burbank, 10 employees and seven residents tested positive for coronavirus at the Alameda Care Center. Two people died, including Vernon Robinson, whose wife of 55 years says she was not told she had contracted the coronavirus.

A dozen people have tested positive at the Cedar Mountain Acute Care Center in Yucaipa. One person died, and residents are now restricted to their rooms, and staff are staying in RVs off-site.