Requests to stay home mean fewer passengers, now DART is modifying all bus and train service Monday through Friday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As passenger numbers continue to decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials announced Monday that some service changes will be implemented soon.

Beginning Monday, April 6, DART will make some temporary service adjustments to the bus and light rail service.

With many northern Texans staying home while following shelter orders in place, DART says schedules are changing to reflect current passenger demand.

Passengers should take note of the changes that will take effect next week:

All bus routes will have service Monday through Friday except routes 155 and 887. Route 155 customers have access to route 554, and 887 customers have access to GoLink service.

All light rail service will operate with a frequency of 20 minutes throughout the day.

All interior seating areas of the DART Transit Center will be closed.

No changes are being made to Dallas light rail, weekend bus, or light rail service schedules.

Transportation service leaders say more schedule adjustments could be made as "the coronavirus situation evolves."

The number of passengers on public transportation has decreased since the outbreak, but DART says the service remains "committed to providing services to North Texas passengers who depend on buses and trains to get to jobs, stores and medical appointments."

DART, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) are considered essential infrastructure businesses and continue to operate during the coronavirus outbreak.