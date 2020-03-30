Rep. Isaac Robinson dies of coronavirus, Mayor Duggan, Governor Whitmer Pay tribute – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – At just 44 years old, state representative Isaac Robinson died Sunday of the coronavirus, according to his family.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released a statement saying, "His passing is a devastating loss to our community and another reminder of how we all must do our part, protect ourselves and others."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement: "Many of us will represent Representative Robinson, including myself." It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan with him. ”

