Relive the evolution of Bad Bunny fashion on and off the red carpet

Boring and basic are two words that are not part of Bad bunnyVocabulary

The star of the Latin trap, whose real names are Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he is not only known for his music around the world. It is also famous for its electrifying and daring fashion.

Take a look at The Bad Bunny on stage or on the red carpet, and you'll see he's pulling out all the style stops with something as loud and eye-catching as his standout tunes.

In fact, she has previously explained how her love of fashion and singing often go hand in hand.

"My style influences my music and everything around me," he said. Billboard in a sitting interview. "You can tell that the way you dress is like a type of art form. I think everyone should dress (in a way that uses their creativity … and as a way of expressing themselves however they want."