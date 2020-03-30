Relive the evolution of Bad Bunny fashion on and off the red carpet

Boring and basic are two words that are not part of Bad bunnyVocabulary
The star of the Latin trap, whose real names are Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he is not only known for his music around the world. It is also famous for its electrifying and daring fashion.
Take a look at The Bad Bunny on stage or on the red carpet, and you'll see he's pulling out all the style stops with something as loud and eye-catching as his standout tunes.
In fact, she has previously explained how her love of fashion and singing often go hand in hand.
"My style influences my music and everything around me," he said. Billboard in a sitting interview. "You can tell that the way you dress is like a type of art form. I think everyone should dress (in a way that uses their creativity … and as a way of expressing themselves however they want."
The 26-year-old star always appears and shows up … no matter the occasion.
Since putting a third prosthetic eye on the 2018 American Music Awards to illuminate the Super bowl 2020 Halftime show in a silver coat featuring 13,000 Swarovski stones, her lewks are simply unique and unforgettable.
To see the glorious evolution of Bad Bunny fashion, please browse our gallery below.
ABC / Image Group LA
Spy eye
All eyes are on Bad bunny at the 2018 American Music Awards … and he wants it that way! "The eye represents power and confidence," he shares with Billboard. From her black and white striped pants to her colorful skull embellished blouse, this is an iconic ensemble.
Michael Tran / FilmMagic
Orange you glad
The jewel-encrusted mask is just a jerk. But the orange over-the-face coat with butterfly accessories and a white hoodie make it even more fabulous.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Silver Fox
The 26-year-old singer makes the crowd go wild in the Super bowl 2020 Halftime show. Her custom dazzled silver coat also blows away with her 13,000 blinding Swarovski stones that were hand-stitched and hand-selected.
Eric Jamison / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Green with envy
Green with envy! The Puerto Rican star makes the red carpet her runway at the Billboard Music Latin Awards in her lavender outfit and lime green hair.
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images
In the ring
This lewk is a knockout! Bad Bunny takes the stage in Miami in an eccentric outfit: the bright yellow plaid pants, the red sneakers and the fighting belt are the chef's kiss.
David Becker / Getty Images for LARAS
Suitable
The Latin trap singer pays tribute to one of his heroes at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Youtube
Blank vision
The Bad Rabbit looks like an angel in his white suit that he puts on in his music video "If We Were Together,quot;.
(Photo by Sam Wasson / FilmMagic)
Majestic purple
the YHLQMDLG The singer serves up lewks at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in his violet outfit, featuring floral embroidery, yellow diamond accents, and more.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Everything in the details
Looking chic and chic! The "Go,quot; star wears a completely black fit that combines high fashion with everyday wear at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Dia Dipasupil / VMN19 / Getty Images for MTV
Sunny yellow
One word: unforgettable! the Oasis singer takes the stage with J Balvin at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in an electrifying custom-made costume.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella
Color me happy
Bad Bunny makes a great entry during his 2019 Coachella with a colorful design by Imran Moosvi. His holographic sunglasses and black combat boots tie the eye-catching lewk.
Steve Marcus / Getty Images
Bright and bold
Fashion highlight … literally! Bad Bunny brings bright, bold style front and center at the Calibash 2019 event in Las Vegas.
Victor Chavez / Getty Images for Spotify
Matrix humor
El Conejo Malo bets on a gothic and glamorous atmosphere at the Spotify Awards 2020 with his Matrix-esque set.
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images
Checkered daddy
Sometimes less it is plus. The "Caro,quot; singer wears a gray checkered suit that is anything but basic.
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images
Slam dunk
The 26-year-old star takes the stage in Inglewood, California, and pays tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers in his purple and gold jersey.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Gucci Get-Up
Feeling Gucci! Bad Bunny brings luxury fashion to the basketball court with his GG embossed coat at the State Farm 2020 All-Star Game.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella
I Perreo Sola Vibes
The Latin trap singer lights up the stage at Coachella 2019 in his neon hoodie and matching multi-colored suit.
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
Flower power
Not suitable for boring or basic outfits, El Conejo Malo makes all the fashionable stops at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. He even wears a diamond pendant that he had specially made.
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for LARAS
Royal blues
Her voice may be smooth as buttuh, but her fashion is smooth as velvet! The 26-year-old star appears and performs in a larger than life blue velvet coat at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.
We can't wait to see what the Latin trap singer wears next.
