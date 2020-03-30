Rasheeda Frost gives fans a glimpse of her quarantine training

Rasheeda Frost is a true fan of exercise, and although she is socially estranged, she is no longer able to visit the gym, so she works out at home. Check out the video he shared on his social media account.

‘This is my quarantine training 🤣🤣 In doing so, I'd better stay focused because I definitely find myself eating more because I'm sitting around the house every day, so order an official @whatwaistofficial waist belt and let's go! I did 10 reps by the way "Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed: Gran Great exercise! Looking to buy. How big is your waist trainer? "And another follower said, 'I love it.' Thanks for the inspiration. I'm about to go do some cardio now."

Another follower said, "I am very happy to see you and your husband together happy. Many blessings to you and your family."

A fan posted this: & # 39; Rasheeda, this is the exact routine I do in the morning and every night & # 39 ;, and one commenter wrote: & # 39; I think this is why your age decreases instead of increase if you tell someone you're 25 they would believe you. & # 39;

Someone else posted: Estaba I was doing this before! I live on the third floor, so I went up and down 30 4x steps. Get it anyway!

One fan noted that "YouTube also has some amazing full body workouts with no equipment required."

Another sponsor said, "Keep it up Rasheeda … you will definitely look amazing in your outfits an inspiration to get fit!"

A follower wrote: ‘It really isn't that difficult, I do this for half an hour a day and lost a ton of weight! It works, it really does! You're leaving girl! You have my support !!!! 😍 ’

In other news, Rasheeda has been thinking about American companies these days. Coronavirus is affecting every country in the world and is affecting economies.

Ad

You must see the video that Rasheeda shared to raise awareness on the subject.



Post views:

0 0