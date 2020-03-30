Rapper Anuel AA under fire over alleged homophobic comments about Bad Bunny

Instagram

The Puerto Rican star is accused of casting shadow on the hit maker & # 39; I Like It & # 39; for her latest music video, in which she wears feminine dresses and full makeup.

Anuel AA landed in hot water after allegedly hitting Bad bunnydrag style in "Yo Perreo Sola". A day after his collaborator on "La Ultima Vez" released his latest music video, the Puerto Rican rapper frenzied the Internet by posting on Instagram Story what many assumed were homophobic comments directed at the hit maker "I Like".

In a screenshot of the now-deleted post that appeared online, the "Like" singer wroteBad Bunny motherfucker playing transformers. Multiple green sick emojis were also included in the post.

Soon, the hashtag #anuelisoverparty was in vogue on Twitter, prompting Anuel to defend himself. Taking her Twitter account, posted the screenshot of Instagram Story. "Who is editing all this is a son of a bitch who has me in fashion. But no matter how much they try to ruin me, God continues to bless me," he wrote in Spanish.

In another tweet, the 27-year-old singer continued to broach the matter. "What the hell does my [Instagram] story have to do with Bad Bunny," he wrote. "Calm down. Next time I will make you a map and draw you an image so you can understand the message."

Still, many will not stop criticizing Anuel. A particular fanatic rebuked: "How dare you reject a friend who made musical collaborations with you, sharing the stages with you, they are from the same COUNTRY, etc. And this is how you act? Really Anuel?"

The alleged post was apparently one of a series of Instagram stories that saw the 27-year-old rapper / singer criticizing other Latino stars. In one post, he wrote that he "doesn't want to have friends in the industry other than Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Nengo Flow and Kendo seriously leave me alone. "

Anuel added in the post, "You guys are weird, dumb, and hypocritical! I can't get away from my business ideals anymore." Then he expressed that he was "tired of the masks, do not come anywhere near me, everyone sees me, I mean it, unless it is due to unfinished business."

While Anuel received strong criticism, Bad Bunny received positive reactions for her support of the LGBT community. His music video for "Yo Perreo Sola" saw him wearing dress and full makeup. The promotion ended with a message saying: "If she doesn't want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone."