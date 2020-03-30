R Kelly asks the judge to let him move into the mall apartment

Dishonored singer R. Kelly still believes he has a chance of being released from prison, and is asking a judge to allow him to move into an apartment in the middle of a mall.

In documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly's attorney proposed a plan to release him from prison and move into an apartment with his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage. Savage moved out of Kelly's Trump Tower apartment from her viral fight with Azriel Clary.

