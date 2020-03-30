Quibi reveals details of the daily program "Around the world with BBC News" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1dd2ae95f773e6c465926ec5f313c4fa11% %MINIFYHTML1dd2ae95f773e6c465926ec5f313c4fa12%

Quibi has revealed more details of its daily newsletter Around the world by BBC News, which is being carried out by the UK station.

Jeffrey Katzenberg's launch will launch on April 6, and the first edition of the bespoke news program will be available that day. It will be produced from the BBC news operation in London and will run daily from Monday to Friday.

Ben Bland, who is a regular presenter on the BBC World News channel, will be the host from the start. Victoria Fritz, of BBC News fame, will join the host team later this year after she returns from maternity leave. She stands out for anchoring the BBC program The summary and is a North American business correspondent for the station.

Each episode of the show will be based on the BBC's global network of journalists and is specifically aimed at a millennial audience on mobile devices. It will be available in English or with Spanish subtitles.

In a statement, the companies noted that news consumption is increasing during the coronavirus pandemic. BBC News has recorded record audiences recently, with more than 60 million users browsing the BBC website during the week beginning March 16, 50% more than normal.

"We are excited to be working with Quibi since its launch as its international news provider," said Chris Davies, EVP Marketing and Distribution for BBC Global News. "As a leader in digital news for millennial US audiences, it makes perfect sense for us to be on the Quibi Daily Essentials line, providing your audience with reliable, accurate and unbiased coverage of the great stories happening around the world. "