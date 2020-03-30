Quarantine Diaries – The New York Times

Before the end of life as we knew her, Ady, an 8-year-old boy who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, read a biography of Anne Frank.
When he realized that she, too, was living what would soon become history, Ady began to keep her own journal.
In one of the first entries, she recorded that her county science fair assessment would be conducted over the phone, rather than in person. "It's not fair!" she wrote. "Har, har, very funny."
When Santa Cruz County issued a shelter-in-place order on March 16, she again picked up her pen.
"I am really scared!" she wrote. "Did you know this is getting so bad that I have to go to my clarinet classes at the cumputer !!"
As the coronavirus continues to spread and largely confine people to their homes, many are filling pages with their experiences of experiencing a pandemic. His diaries are counted in words and pictures: pantry inventories, window views, questions about the future, concerns about the present.
Together, the pages tell the story of an anxious and claustrophobic world on hiatus.
"You can say whatever you want, no matter what, and no one can judge you," Ady said in a phone interview earlier this month, speaking about his newspaper. "No one says & # 39; scared cat & # 39;".
When future historians seek to write the story of life during the coronavirus, these first-person accounts can be helpful.
"Journals and correspondence are a gold standard," said Jane Kamensky, a professor of United States History at Harvard University and director of the faculty at the Schlesinger Library at the Radcliffe Institute. "They are among the best evidence we have of people's internal worlds."
The story is not usually told by the big shots of the time, even if they are some of its main characters. Instead, it is often reconstructed from snapshots of ordinary lives. A handwritten recipe. A letter written by a soldier on the front. A drawing of a kitchen sink. One of the most famous works in academic history: Laurel Thatcher Ulrich's "A Midwife’s Tale,quot; came from the diary kept by a woman who lived in Maine between 1785 and 1812. She won a Pulitzer Prize.
"The personal that appears in the newspapers gives us the truth of the time, "he said. Carole Ione Lewis, a diarist and author of "Family Pride: Four Generations of American Women of Color," who wrote using her family's diaries.
Today's newspapers convey the shared experience of life in isolation.
Some diarists record statistics: the number of infections, the number of deaths. Others keep diaries that are part of the shopping list, part of the notebook. Unidentified phone numbers are crossed out on the page margins without punctuation marks filled with the frustration of being separated from family and friends. Among these accounts, anxiety is the constant.
Deb Monti, a young woman of 22 years. painter, was in Valencia, Spain when the country closed. Confined to her apartment, she painted what she could see from her window.
"I am looking at other people who are now trying to live their daily lives on these little balconies," he said.
Now back in Pittsburgh, where she grew up, Ms. Monti is isolated in her childhood room.
“You look at this painting of a person looking out the window and you think, like,‘ Oh, how romantic. This person is capable of daydreaming, "he said." But for me, it is so sudden. It makes me feel so suffocated and contained. "
For some visual diarists, doing a new job has been a way to stay connected to other artists in isolation.
In Manila, before the outbreak, Patricia Joyce V. Salarzon, a 27-year-old production editor, would be reunited with her friends to draw outside. Now everyone agrees to sketch at the same time, just to feel like they're together.
Timothy Hannem, an illustration artist in Paris, made a template for people to complete and post on social media using the hashtag #coronamaison: corona house. A well-known illustrator, Pénélope Bagieu, shared the drawing with her Twitter followers.
Each will draw their own ideal place to be quarantined, he wrote.
Within days, hundreds of people had uploaded their own imaginary interiors, with cats, plants, and books. They started a website, too, as a landing pad for the project.
Together, the drawings create a fantastic house, with rooms created by many, many hands.
About two weeks ago, Anna Temkina, a professor of public health and gender at the European University of Saint Petersburg, realized that she was experiencing what sociologists call "emerging moment,quot;.
"It is a time when new rules begin to develop, but they are not yet clear," said Dr. Temkina, 59. "Sociologically, this was absolutely great."
She has started a project called "The Virus Diaries,quot;, part of a larger university effort to study the effect of quarantine on daily life.
"Saturday: a normal crowd," he wrote. "I don't notice any greater precaution. People walk without distancing themselves; two soldiers shake hands; a man and a woman my age greet each other with a kiss."
In the early days of the outbreak, Annie Armstrong, a 24-year-old writer in Brooklyn, went to her home in Atlanta. Now his diary is full of questions about his career, how to find meaning in his life, what he really wants.
"I really feel like I'm witnessing the fall of the empire," he wrote. "I'm already in mourning for all this little life I made for myself in New York."
Kari Stevenson, a 34-year-old high school librarian living near Colorado Springs, Colorado, began keeping her own quarantine journal. The scripture relieves nervous pain in her stomach, she said, even when the subject causes anxiety.
"Grocery stores are feeling the strain + shortening the hours," Stevenson wrote in a recent post. "I am beginning to worry that our 14-day supply may not be sufficient."
The day before the closing of public schools in Boston, Ari Zimmet asked his high school students to draw pictures of how they felt.
Normally, Mr. Zimmet, 25, teaches carpentry. But he recalled how an art teacher at university opened her classroom to debate and draw after the 2016 election. She wanted to make room for her high school students to do the same.
While drawing, many did not seem affected. But a student, a boy, frantically drew. With blue and orange lines, he made frantic marks as the stick figures fell from the sky.
"He didn't articulate his feelings, and he hardly ever does," Zimmet said. "But it was as if he was building this entire narrative on the path his Cray-pas was taking."
Having these accounts recorded on paper is crucial to your longevity. "People think the Internet will be permanent, but we are already starting to lose things that were compromised with bits and bytes," said Shane Landrum, who has a Ph.D in American history from Brandeis University. "Even with the danger of your house burning with all your records written inside, I still think paper is valuable as a practice," said Dr. Landrum.
The weight of a personal journal is familiar to Frank Herron, a 67-year-old book publisher who lives in Winchester, Massachusetts. He has studied the newspapers that his great-aunt kept at the beginning of the 20th century.
In one entry, he wrote about seeing Austrian royalty from a tailor's window.
"The procession was like a fairy tale," he wrote on June 14, 1900. "I never hope to see such a good one anywhere again."
She was right. In a few years, in a few more journal entries, World War I would begin. A few years later, the Austro-Hungarian empire would fall.
"What makes history is the people who write some things or save some photos," said Herron. "This is how we communicate through the centuries."
Daniel A. Kipnis translated Anna Temkina's journal entry from the original Russian.