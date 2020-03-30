Quarantine Diaries – The New York Times

Before the end of life as we knew her, Ady, an 8-year-old boy who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, read a biography of Anne Frank.

When he realized that she, too, was living what would soon become history, Ady began to keep her own journal.

In one of the first entries, she recorded that her county science fair assessment would be conducted over the phone, rather than in person. "It's not fair!" she wrote. "Har, har, very funny."