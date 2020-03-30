PS5 pricing remains a mystery, but you can pre-order now – BGR

Sony unveiled the official specs for the PlayStation 5 during a prerecorded event that aired online a few weeks ago, but that's about all we learned from the keynote. The presentation was aimed at developers rather than prospective buyers, focusing on the console hardware in great detail, albeit boring. Sony didn't even show the new console during the event, and didn't mention the PS5's price or release date. Some speculate that the new coronavirus pandemic will force Sony to delay the release of the PS5 or deal with a shortage of stocks before the holidays. However, the company still hopes to launch the PS5 this holiday season. Even though almost nothing is official from Sony at the moment, retailers have already included PS5 preorder pages, revealing supposed prices in the process.

The first listing comes from Denmark, via NotebookCheck. Local retailer Foetex lists the 1TB black PS5 to preorder at an expected retail price of 6,989 Kr, which translates to $ 1,043 / € 935 / £ 838. The alleged release date is also interesting: December 1, 2020. This is probably a placeholder list, and the storage gives it away. There will be no 1TB PS5. Sony's custom SSD comes in one size, and that's 825GB. Sony explained that it had to compromise on size, speed, performance, and price, and that's why it ended up with the unusual SSD option for the PlayStation 5 console.

Price is the most disturbing thing on the list. Some argued that the PS5 should cost more than $ 499, but $ 1,000 is far from what gamers would call a great deal.

The same Notebook I found a list of PS5 preorders in Canada that is priced more acceptable. The Play N Trade preorder page says you can preorder up to two PS5 consoles per household on its Facebook page, and the store is preordering at CAD $ 559.99. That doesn't suggest the retailer knows the final price for the PS5, but CAD $ 559.99 sounds much better than the Danish offering.

As a benchmark, the PS4 launched for CAD $ 449.99 in late 2013, priced at the US. USA Set at $ 399. That CAD price of $ 559.99 implies that the PS5 would retail for $ 499 in the United States. But then again, it is highly unlikely that Play N Trade or Foetex will know the actual price of the console. After all, these are not the first retailers to have included ordering or registration pages on their websites. We saw similar listings in the past few months, with Best Buy hosting its own PS5 registration page.

It is unclear when Sony will reveal the real cost of the console, given the global health crisis. Sony is unlikely to host any press events for the console in the coming months, in light of various lockdown and quarantine orders around the world.

