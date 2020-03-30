Promoter Eddie Hearn, horrified by Billy Joe Saunders for releasing video that seemed to tolerate domestic violence | Boxing news





Billy Joe Saunders apologized for the video

Promoter Eddie Hearn admits he was "horrified,quot; by Billy Joe Saunders for releasing an "idiot,quot; video that seemed to tolerate domestic violence.

The WBO super middleweight champion was filmed working on a punching bag in a barn, advising men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a violent backlash on social media.

Saunders has issued an apology, but promoter Eddie Hearn admits that his fighter's behavior was "unacceptable."

Speaking to Talksport, Hearn said, "I haven't spoken to him. I spoke to his management team last night. I was really horrified."

"He was very idiotic, he was very frustrating because I know Billy well. He is a very good boy, with a very good heart. He does a lot for the community, he does a lot for charity, but occasionally he does the stupidest things. The world has changed and realized all sorts of different things, about how you should treat people.

It is much more unacceptable for a world champion boxer to do so. Eddie Hearn

"He is always with Billy. He spent the weekend on the NHS, delivering food packages and meeting people. He is one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders and it is frustrating."

"He has this mindset where I am against the world. Sometimes you can have a conversation with him and say 'Bill, what are you doing?' And sometimes that can make it worse. I leave him alone now and when I talk to him, I will tell him that you are an idiot, what are you doing?

Saunders is the WBO super middleweight champion

"I can only tell you that he has a good heart, he didn't mean anything in the video, but you just can't do it, especially when you're in your position. It's unacceptable for Joe Bloggs on the street to do it. He's much more unacceptable than a world champion boxer. I'm doing it. Thinking you're laughing or not, young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You can't do it, it's unacceptable. "