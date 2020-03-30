Prison riots in southern Iran over fears of coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

Inmates at a prison in southern Iran have sparked riots for fear of contamination amid a coronavirus outbreak that has seen more than 40,000 infections and 2,757 deaths in the country.

Fars province governor Enayatollah Rahimi said the protest broke out in the early hours of Sunday at Adel Abad prison in the southwestern city of Shiraz, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Rahimi said the prisoners broke cameras and caused other damage to two sections that house violent criminals. There were no reports of injuries or leaks.

Prison authorities in Iran have released as many as 100,000 prisoners in recent weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The precautionary measure, however, excluded so-called "security cases,quot;, including violent criminals, dual nationals and others linked to Western governments.

IRNA reported on Friday that 70 inmates escaped from Saqqez prison in the western Kurdistan province of Iran. Prisoners beat guards during the chaos, a local prosecutor said. Several inmates then returned to prison of their own free will.

Since the beginning of the year, riots have broken out in Aligudarz, Hamedan and Tabriz prisons, and some prisoners are escaping, IRNA reported.

Health authorities say that of the approximately 40,000 cases detected, 14,000 have so far been recovered, while 3,500 people remain in critical condition.

The virus has infected more than 720,000 people worldwide, causing more than 34,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 150,000 people have recovered.