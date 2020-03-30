Prince William and Kate Middleton are being accelerated into royal leadership as the pandemic presents uncertain challenges

%MINIFYHTML28136f216033be26b6024fbaf79ceffe11% %MINIFYHTML28136f216033be26b6024fbaf79ceffe12%

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the world, many have become concerned with the safety and well-being of the royal family. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased to be royalty and have moved to Los Angeles, it seems that the burden of the family has fallen on the shoulders of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Now, new reports say that in light of Prince Charles's recent diagnosis with the deadly virus, Prince William and Kate Middleton are being "hastened,quot; to lead the royal family through these difficult times. Current reports say Prince Charles is feeling fine, but nobody leaves anything to chance. With Queen Elizabeth 93, Prince Philip 98 and Prince Charles next in line for the 71-year-old throne, reports say Prince William is ready to take over if the unfortunate need arises. . .

The topic is the topic of an upcoming article in the April 6, 2020 issue of the New Zealand publication Women's Day. The magazine quoted a member of the palace who decided to remain anonymous about the preparations that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are carrying out. The source stated the following.

“Kate and William face the greatest challenge of their lives, and preparations to step up and lead the royal family are underway. This is not only one of the most difficult times in history, but also one of the most difficult for them as a family. With the Queen and Prince Charles effectively out of action for many months, the burden now falls squarely on William and Kate. They accept their roles and are determined to fulfill them, but at the same time, there is some concern. This is all happening much faster than you could have imagined. "

The source also stated that while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are isolated at Windsor Castle and Prince Charles and Camilla have separate isolates, it is up to Prince William and Kate Middleton to perform many royal duties from their location at Anmer Hall in Sandringham Estate, where they are kept in isolation.

