Prince Harry and Meghan speed up P.R.

LONDON – A day before they were no longer active members of the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan shut down their popular social media sites on Monday and transferred the management of their image and philanthropy to a new team of advisers on Los Angeles, where they recently moved.

The couple marked the milestone on the same Instagram page where they announced their plan two months ago to "retire,quot; from their duties and move to North America. It was a quiet coda to the dramatic breakup between Harry and Meghan and the Windsor House.

Recognizing that the world had changed since their personal saga had breathless headlines, the couple said they would prefer that attention remain focused on the coronavirus pandemic. They said little about his future, beyond pointing out that he would be affected by the crisis that plagues the world.

"The most important thing right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have arisen as a result of this pandemic," the couple said. "We are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can better contribute."