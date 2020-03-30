Prince Harry and Meghan speed up P.R.

LONDON – A day before they were no longer active members of the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan shut down their popular social media sites on Monday and transferred the management of their image and philanthropy to a new team of advisers on Los Angeles, where they recently moved.
The couple marked the milestone on the same Instagram page where they announced their plan two months ago to "retire,quot; from their duties and move to North America. It was a quiet coda to the dramatic breakup between Harry and Meghan and the Windsor House.
Recognizing that the world had changed since their personal saga had breathless headlines, the couple said they would prefer that attention remain focused on the coronavirus pandemic. They said little about his future, beyond pointing out that he would be affected by the crisis that plagues the world.
"The most important thing right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have arisen as a result of this pandemic," the couple said. "We are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can better contribute."
Harry and Meghan said they would close the Instagram account, which has 11 million followers, as well as a website that uses the name, SussexRoyal. As part of their compensation agreement with Buckingham Palace, they agreed to stop using the term "royal,quot; for commercial or charitable activities.
The palace said Harry and Meghan were dismantling their royal Sussex philanthropy, which had established itself as the umbrella for their post-royalty activities. They also plan to pay for their own security in the United States, having recently relocated to the Los Angeles area from Vancouver Island in Canada.
The couple felt compelled to clarify their security arrangements on Sunday after President Trump spoiled their welcome to California by declaring on Twitter that the United States would not pay for their security.
"Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to reside permanently in Canada," he said. "Now they have left Canada for the United States, however, the United States will not pay for their security arrangements." They must pay!
As high-ranking members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan are entitled to police protection in Britain. As visiting dignitaries, they have also been provided with security abroad. But in their new semi-real status, living in the United States and Canada, they are no longer entitled to such treatment.
The couple also fired their 15-member court at Buckingham Palace and recruited new staff members in the United States. Catherine St. Laurent, who worked for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and for Mrs. Gates directly, became Chief of Staff to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple is formally known. She will also run her new nonprofit organization.
To manage their image for now, the couple hired Sunshine Sachs, a public relations firm that worked with Meghan when she was an actress, known as Meghan Markle. He recently signed a contract with Walt Disney to provide a voiceover for a documentary film about elephants.
Buckingham Palace clings to the couple's former communications secretary, Sara Latham. Latham, an American who has divided her time between Washington and London, will advise Queen Elizabeth II on special projects. A former White House aide who worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, Latham is seen as well connected on both sides of the Atlantic.
After a sad period, the royal family received good news on Monday. Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, who contracted the coronavirus and was quarantined in Scotland for the past week, it has been removed from isolation.
"The prince is in good health," said a palace official. "It is now operating under current standard medical restrictions that apply across the country."
Prince Charles, 71, began suffering from symptoms the weekend of March 21 and was examined in Scotland on March 23. The British government has advised all people over the age of 70 to avoid social contact for 12 weeks.
The palace said that Prince Charles would continue to hold meetings and exercise. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will remain isolated until the end of the week. It did not test positive for the virus, the palace said last week, but is being monitored to see if it develops symptoms.
Prince Charles last met the Queen on March 12, the day before her medical advisers said she might have been infected. Last week, the palace said the queen was healthy, but has not provided an update on her condition.
A British tabloid, The Sun, reported that a footman serving the queen has fallen ill with the virus. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the report.
