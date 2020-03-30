Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say goodbye to most of real life

Prince harry Y Meghan Markle They say goodbye with gratitude.
On Monday morning, the couple posted their latest Instagram from their social media account @SussexRoyal.
"As we can all feel, the world right now seems extraordinarily fragile. However, we are sure that every human being has the potential and the opportunity to make a difference, as it is seen now around the world, in our families, our communities and those on the front line: together we can stand up to realize the fullness of that promise, "the publication said. "The most important thing right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have arisen as a result of this pandemic."
The publication continued: "As we all find the role we must play in this global change and habit change, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can better contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. "
Baby Archie HarrisonParents thanked the online community for their support, inspiration and "shared commitment to good in the world."
"We hope to connect with you again soon. It was great!" The couple shared. "Until then, take good care of each other."
The post comes after it became known that the couple left Canada to spend time in Los Angeles. In fact, a confirmed source to E! News that the couple settled in a "big,quot; house in the Southern California area.
President Donald trump He shared on Twitter that the United States would not pay for its security protection. Soon after, a spokesman for the couple confirmed: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the United States government. Security arrangements have been made with private funds."
In the future, plans for the Royal Sussex Foundation will not continue. Instead, the couple will focus on a new charity organization. In addition, Prince Harry Travalyst's sustainable tourism company will now be an independent non-profit organization in the UK.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and will continue to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work on their pre-existing charitable commitments as they develop their future non-profit organization." a spokesperson shared.
%MINIFYHTML8c14aaf1803572dec6450194f1d089cd17%%MINIFYHTML8c14aaf1803572dec6450194f1d089cd18%