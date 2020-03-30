Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say goodbye to most of real life

Prince harry Y Meghan Markle They say goodbye with gratitude.

On Monday morning, the couple posted their latest Instagram from their social media account @SussexRoyal.

"As we can all feel, the world right now seems extraordinarily fragile. However, we are sure that every human being has the potential and the opportunity to make a difference, as it is seen now around the world, in our families, our communities and those on the front line: together we can stand up to realize the fullness of that promise, "the publication said. "The most important thing right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have arisen as a result of this pandemic."

The publication continued: "As we all find the role we must play in this global change and habit change, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can better contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. "