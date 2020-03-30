Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offer a final message before closing Sussex Royal Instagram

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced plans to become financially independent in January, will officially resign as senior members of the British monarchy on March 31.

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Duchess of Sussex stray from her Sussex Royal website and Instagram profile as they prepare to become private citizens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially resign as leading members of the British monarchy on Tuesday, March 31 and, as part of their deal with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, they will no longer use the word "royal" in their branding. . .

On Monday, the couple announced that the Instagram account @SussexRoyal, which launched last year (2019), will be withdrawn, while their Sussex Royal website will not be updated.

In a statement, the couple's representatives explained: "Both the Instagram account and the website will continue to exist online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive."

Harry and Meghan also shared a final message of encouragement and optimism with their 11.3 million @SussexRoyal followers as they reflected on life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we can all feel, the world right now seems extraordinarily fragile," they wrote.

However, we are confident that every human being has the potential and the opportunity to make a difference, as it is seen now around the world, in our families, our communities and those on the front lines, together we can elevate each other to realize the fullness of that promise. "

"The most important thing right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have arisen as a result of this pandemic."

They added: "As we all find the role we must play in this global change and habit change, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can better contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."

They then thanked the online community "for the support, inspiration, and shared commitment to good in the world."

"We hope to reconnect with you soon. You have been great! Until then, take good care of yourself and take care of each other," they concluded, signing the note, "Harry and Meghan."

The couple, parents of their little baby Archie, announced plans to withdraw from the royal care center and become financially independent in January, when Harry and Meghan also temporarily moved from the United Kingdom to Vancouver Island, Canada.

They recently traveled to the former Los Angeles actress, where they reportedly plan to establish a more permanent base.