Prince Charles out of quarantine seven days after coronavirus diagnosis

%MINIFYHTMLc48594fd66e84a748bce6f7f0d1a391911% %MINIFYHTMLc48594fd66e84a748bce6f7f0d1a391912%

WENN / Avalon

Clarence House officials confirm that the Prince of Wales, who spent his period of self-isolation at his Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, is "in good health."

Up News Info –

British royal prince Charles emerged from self-isolation after a quarantine of seven days after his diagnosis of coronavirus.

The heir to Queen Elizabeth II, 71, confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus, Covid-19, last Wednesday, March 25, after showing mild symptoms and isolating himself.

%MINIFYHTMLc48594fd66e84a748bce6f7f0d1a391913% %MINIFYHTMLc48594fd66e84a748bce6f7f0d1a391914%

However, on Monday, March 30, officials at his Clarence House residence confirmed that he is "in good health" and has been given authorization to leave quarantine.

%MINIFYHTMLc48594fd66e84a748bce6f7f0d1a391915% %MINIFYHTMLc48594fd66e84a748bce6f7f0d1a391916%

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, after consulting with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a royal spokesman told the BBC.

Prince Charles spent his seven days in quarantine at his Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also examined and did not have the virus, but she also isolated herself.

Buckingham Palace representatives previously confirmed that Queen Elizabeth last saw her son on March 12.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, a footman, who had been responsible for bringing drinks and food to the Queen, introducing guests, handling messages and walking her beloved dogs, tested positive for the virus and is now in isolation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking the UK government out of self-isolation after he also tested positive for the coronavirus last week, with his health secretary Matt Hancock, another who has caught the life-threatening error. His top adviser, Dominic Cummings, also isolates himself after showing symptoms.

Cases in the UK have skyrocketed to more than 19,000 in the past week, and the total number of people who died from the virus in the UK rose to 1,228.