Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's an update on Prince carlos

Five days ago, Clarence House announced that the apparent 71-year-old heir tested positive for the virus. "He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days as usual," the statement read last week. According to the statement, his famous wife, Camilla, Duchess of CornwallIt was also tested, but does not have the virus. The couple isolated themselves at their home in Scotland.

"It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks," the statement said.

On Monday, Clarence House released a new statement about the future king. "Clarence House has confirmed today that, after consulting with his physician, the Prince of Wales is no longer self-insulating."