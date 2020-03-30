Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's an update on Prince carlos
Five days ago, Clarence House announced that the apparent 71-year-old heir tested positive for the virus. "He has been showing mild symptoms, but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the past few days as usual," the statement read last week. According to the statement, his famous wife, Camilla, Duchess of CornwallIt was also tested, but does not have the virus. The couple isolated themselves at their home in Scotland.
"It is not possible to determine from whom the Prince contracted the virus due to the large number of commitments he made in his public service in recent weeks," the statement said.
On Monday, Clarence House released a new statement about the future king. "Clarence House has confirmed today that, after consulting with his physician, the Prince of Wales is no longer self-insulating."
After the initial news of his diagnosis, Charles expressed his gratitude with another statement.
"Thank you for all your 'Get well soon' messages for Her Royal Highness," said Clarence House. "His kind words move him greatly."
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images
Meanwhile, Hollywood had good news last week when Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, who tested positive for the virus while in Australia and announced the diagnosis on March 11, have returned home. The couple broke up smiling when they were seen driving Friday in Los Angeles.
"Hello, friends … We are home now and, like the rest of the United States, we continue with refuge and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who took care of us. Your care and guidance made it possible for us to return to the USA,gt; And thanks a lot to everyone who came in with good wishes. Rita and I really appreciate it, "wrote the Oscar winner before signing with,quot; Hanx. "
