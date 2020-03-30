President Trump responds to Governor Whitmer's statements about the government's response to the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – President Donald Trump lashed out at Governor Gretchen Whitmer for his criticism of the government's response to the coronavirus.

Speaking to Fox News, he said: "We have had a big problem with the young governor. You know who I am talking about, from Michigan."

%MINIFYHTMLd638a9742e33666a46240bdb0d61016611% %MINIFYHTMLd638a9742e33666a46240bdb0d61016612%

Whitmer responded on Twitter saying, "I have repeatedly and respectfully asked for help. We need it. No more political attacks …"

She also referred to the President's comments about being with Michigan.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.