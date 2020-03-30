President of Mexico defends meeting with mother of & # 39; El Chapo & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML12e0ae60a9f509464d367649bbad312411% %MINIFYHTML12e0ae60a9f509464d367649bbad312412%

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended his weekend handshake with the mother of drug trafficker Joaquín "El Chapo,quot; Guzmán on Monday, calling her a "respectable old woman,quot; and seeking to launch her critics as the main threat to the country.

In a 30-second video posted to Twitter on Sunday, López Obrador could be seen approaching María Consuelo Loera's car, parked on a dirt road on the outskirts of Badiraguato, a mountainous municipality in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML12e0ae60a9f509464d367649bbad312413% %MINIFYHTML12e0ae60a9f509464d367649bbad312414%

Surrounded by onlookers, López Obrador told Loera that he did not need to get out of the car, they shook hands and, after a brief exchange, told him that he had "received his letter."

%MINIFYHTML12e0ae60a9f509464d367649bbad312415% %MINIFYHTML12e0ae60a9f509464d367649bbad312416%

Guzmán was for years the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, a powerful criminal organization guilty of the deaths of thousands of people in Mexico, from members of rival gangs, citizens in general, police and members of the armed forces.

Critics on social media asked what kind of message the meeting should send, recorded on video by the entourage that regularly accompanies the president on weekends.

When asked about the meeting at his regular morning press conference, López Obrador had no regrets and quickly blamed "adversaries,quot; for trying to make a "scandal."

"Sometimes, because it's my job, I have to shake hands with white-collar criminals who haven't even lost their respectability. How can I not greet an old woman who leaves her hand out?" he told reporters.

In the video, López Obrador could also be seen talking to one of El Chapo's lawyers, José Luis González Meza.

López Obrador said Loera, a "respectable old woman," wrote to him asking for help in obtaining permission from US authorities to visit her son, who is in a US maximum-security prison.

"This depends on the government of the United States, the embassy of the United States. I believe that for humanitarian reasons it should be allowed to go with caregivers, health workers, doctors," he said.

Ignoring the coronavirus guide

The leftist leader said "conservative,quot; opponents were trying to use the meeting to hurt him.

Accusing them of hypocrisy, he said that the corruption he identifies as his legacy is a far greater threat to the country than a 92-year-old woman "who deserves my respect."

After journalists' questions about the meeting, López Obrador promised to publish Loera's letter, saying: "We have nothing to hide … there is nothing that can embarrass us."

In the middle of #CoronaCrisis, @lopezobrador_ It has been seen with people who have tested positive for the virus. Today, while visiting Badiraguato, Chapo Guzmán's hometown, he greeted Chapo's mother with a handshake … imagine if he tests positive later … oh, the drama! pic.twitter.com/TrtS07M5Bz – David Wolf (@ DavidWolf777) March 30, 2020

Guzmán sent tons of drugs around the world and twice embarrassed the Mexican government by escaping from prison.

Captured the third time in 2016, he was extradited to the United States in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. judge last year after his conviction on multiple drug charges.

The Sinaloa Cartel caused considerable embarrassment to the López Obrador government last October, when security forces briefly surrounded and captured the famous son of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa.

Cartel gunmen responded with prolonged bursts of gunfire in the streets after Ovid's arrest.

To avoid bloodshed, the government ordered Ovidio's release, drawing widespread criticism of López Obrador's security policy and enraging some military leaders.

López Obrador saw Guzmán's mother on a visit to a rural area of ​​Sinaloa, where the government was building a new highway that would pass near El Chapo's birthplace. The President said he went to meet Loera after hearing that she wanted to greet him.

The 66-year-old man, who has ignored his own government's advice not to have physical contact during the coronavirus crisis, rejected the suggestion that he should not shake hands with an elderly woman at risk of contagion.

He said it would have been "disrespectful,quot; not to take his hand, even when two state governors Lopez Obrador had recently met with said over the weekend that they had coronaviruses.

"I am not a robot," he said. "I have feelings."