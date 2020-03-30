President Nancy Pelosi said President Donald Trump was playing while people were dying of the coronavirus: Lindsey Graham calls her comment embarrassing and unpleasant

On Sunday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi did a lengthy interview on CNN, where she trashed President Donald Trump over the way he has been mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, there have been 142,537 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 2,510 people have died from the disease.

Speaker Pelosi, a California Democrat, criticized Trump for delaying his response to the coronavirus pandemic because he claimed it was a hoax to lose his 2020 reelection bid.

Pelosi said: "His denial at the beginning was deadly, his delay in taking the equipment … where it is needed is deadly, and now the best thing would be to avoid further loss of life, instead of opening things up for it, because we just didn't we know "

She added while on CNN State of the union"I don't know what the purpose of that is. While the president is playing, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution."

The speaker also criticized Trump for saying: "Just for thinking about how life can change where you go, 20-22 days ago, everything is perfect … and then one day, they hit us with something that nobody had heard of before,quot;.

Pelosi continued: "No, not everything was great, we already had almost 500 cases and 17 deaths, and in those 20 they were not prepared, now we have 2,000 deaths and 100,000 cases. We really want to work in a unifying way to do the work here, but we can't continue … underestimating what's really going on here. "

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Decided to defend Trump and attack Pelosi.

Graham said on FOX News: "He is blaming the President of the United States for the people who die for the way he led the country." That is the most embarrassing and disgusting statement of any politician in modern history. "

.@SpeakerPelosi says the president downplays the severity of #coronavirus It is mortal,quot;. "While the president is playing, people are dying. We just have to take all the precautions. ” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy – State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

Graham said Pelosi is "the first politician to blame another politician for the people who die," adding: "This is the same House Speaker who held the bill in the Senate for days because he wanted to vote the same day. " She wanted carbon neutrality for the airlines. She's the one who held the package in the Senate for days. … So it's the most embarrassing and disgusting thing I've ever heard, and it must stop. "

Ad

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to play an important role in the fall campaign.



Post views:

0 0