Post Malone gathers Machine Gun Kelly and Kane Brown for the Virtual Beer Pong Tournament

Raising money for the coronavirus relief efforts, rapper & # 39; Circles & # 39; Keeps fans entertained during the run-in by partnering with Mike Stud to host the Instagram Live event.

Post Malone Keeps fans online entertained by hosting a virtual beer pong tournament, featuring famous names including Kelly Machine Gun Y Kane brown.

According to TMZ, the star of "Circles" and his fellow rapper Mike Stud, have teamed up to host the Instagram Live event, which will be screened on the channels of the respective competitors, to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.

Starting next week (begins March 30), the Ballina Cup will include 16 teams, with names like Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and model girlfriend Camille Kostek, Johnny Manziel, Machine Gun Kelly, Kane Brown, Major League Baseball (MLB) stars Trevor Bauer Y Mike Clevinger, and more scheduled to join the tournament.

The event will take place over eight days, with two clashes per night in an attempt to take home a trophy, fighting belts and chains to commemorate the victory.

Post, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is a well-known drinking game fanatic, as he and Mike took home $ 50,000 (£ 40,200) after winning a game.

TMZ reported that participants will also contribute to charity efforts.

Over the weekend, numerous big-name stars flocked to social media to keep fans entertained amid the blockade, with John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Rita prays, Barry Gibb, Diplo, Ryan TedderY Joe Jonas They all performed from their homes for a 12-hour Twitch Stream Aid fundraising concert on Saturday.

Diplo also delivered a Major Lazer DJ set on the group's YouTube page starting at 4 p.m. EST while the field couple Vince Gill Y Amy Grant He took the stage on an empty Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for a family show as part of the Opry live stream.