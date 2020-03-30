Porsha Williams tells fans they are not stuck at home, but "safe at home,quot;

Porsha Williams distances herself socially and tells her fans to do the same. This is the only way to prevent more cases of coronavirus and avoid the collapse of the health system.

Check out one of her recent posts where she has a message for fans.

Someone said, "I'm really quarantined now. I got in touch with two positive COVID coworkers, but currently I don't have any symptoms … … patiently waiting for this to end. 😩’

A follower said: 'Tell them orsPorsha 👏🏽 … I would give anything to be safe at home, but I have to go to work #ERnurse ", and someone else posted this:" Mannnnn, I tell people this all weather. It is power in the spoken word. Language is a powerful tool. "

A commenter wrote: Sí Yes! You are working at home, planning your next move at home, educating yourself at home, investing at home, etc. "

Another sponsor told Porsha: "Very true, my dear, stay inside, stay safe and give that angle a happy happy birthday hug, the party is not over yet, I am still celebrating at home."

A fan thanked Porsha for her post and said, "Yaassssss, I needed to hear this thanks @ porsha4real."

Porsha also made sure to show fans how they can make their homes more comfortable and their sleep deeper.

‘We can all use a little extra pampering right now ❤️ Treat yourself with a set of my @PamperedbyPorsha sheets! They're so soft and they come in a fabulous selection of selected colors that I know you will love 😍 Remember FREE SHIPPING! ❗️ Head over to PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM to get yours right now❗️ PS: Don't forget TA️TAG ME⚡️ on your photos with your new sheets! I love hearing all the amazing comments! Thanks for the love! Ors ’Porsha captioned her post.

A fan exclaimed: Estos These colors! That eggplant! You know that purple is the color of royalty and I am a queen. I may have to grab them for my lockout stay! "

Ad

Many people love the Porsha line of sheets.



Post views:

5 5