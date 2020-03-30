Popular Rose Bowl Loop in Pasadena is closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A popular trail in Pasadena was closed Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced Sunday that it had closed the popular Rose Bowl Loop, the 3.1-mile trail that surrounds the Rose Bowl and Brookside golf courses.

All tennis courts in city parks closed on Monday.

Most of the parks, trails, and beach areas in Los Angeles County have been closed to the public after being hit by large crowds in recent weeks.

On Friday, Los Angeles County took the unprecedented step of closing all its county-owned beaches to the public, including beach baths, piers, walks, and beach bike trails. At the beginning of last week, Malibu closed its famous pier and all the restaurants that surround it. The Santa Monica Pier has been closed since March 16.

All parking lots at beaches and state parks, including nine in L.A. County, have been closed.