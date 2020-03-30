Popular online school program crashes for some students on Monday – Up News Info

An online school program that many schools rely on for virtual learning doesn't work properly for some students on Monday.

The problem comes at an unfortunate time, as all schools in Minnesota began distance learning on Monday, with the expectation that it will continue until at least May 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schoology servers have been blocked for some users, expelling students from their servers.

%MINIFYHTML55b9a955189d7d8fa05057208303429e13% %MINIFYHTML55b9a955189d7d8fa05057208303429e14%

On an official website where Schoology lists the status of its network, the messages read:

%MINIFYHTML55b9a955189d7d8fa05057208303429e15% %MINIFYHTML55b9a955189d7d8fa05057208303429e16% We are aware that some users are experiencing a degraded service when accessing Schoology. Our engineers are actively monitoring and working to resolve this. Some users are experiencing intermittent upload errors. This incident is still active and we are investigating and will provide updates as they come.

St. Cloud Area Schools tweeted about it at 10:15 a.m.:

ALERT:

Our distance learning platform, Schoology, is experiencing service delays. The company is aware of the problem and is working to resolve the problems as quickly as possible. Have your student try to log into Schoology periodically throughout the day. – St.CloudAreaSchools (@ ISD742) March 30, 2020

In a daily briefing on Monday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz acknowledged the distance learning issues, but praised the students and teachers.

"I know that many are using the same technology across the country, and there have been some technical issues in that, but we appreciate the ability to get it going," Walz said. "We knew this would take some work, but I know that teachers, administrators, and athletic staff are fully committed to doing this well for our students."

Stay Informed: Latest Coronavirus | Resources COVID-19 | Up News Info Minnesota App