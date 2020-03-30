Pop & # 39; One day at a time & # 39; to continue the simultaneous broadcast on TV Land – Deadline

To promote the launch of One day at a time On Pop TV, ViacomCBS made the simultaneous broadcast of the Season 4 premiere through three Entertainment & Youth Group networks, Pop, TV Land and Logo. It was conceived as something unique to make the debut and put the series in front of more viewers. But in light of the ratings results for the premiere, which showed that almost four times as many people watched it on TV Land than on the main channel, Pop, the simultaneous broadcast on TV Land is spreading.

Tomorrow (March 31) ODATT episode, "Penny Pitching", will air on Pop TV and TV Land at 9:30 PM. Pop reps would not say whether the simultaneous broadcast of Pop / TV Land would be made permanent. What it is to be permanent is ODATT "s 9:30 PM Pop time. Originally, the multi-camera comedy was supposed to air at 9 PM, starting April 14, taking over for Schitt Creek after the end of his final season.

Season 4 opener One day at a time it drew a total of 607,000 viewers on Live + Same Day, 457,000 on TV Land, where it sits among replays of two long-running multi-camera comedies, Everybody loves Raymond Y Two and a half Men, 124,000 in Pop and 26,000 in Logo.

ODATT It would be a good fit for TV Land, and, as Deadline reported, there was a discussion about moving the series there after the Viacom-CBS merger put Pop and TV Land under the same roof. It is still a possibility if the family comedy is renewed for the fifth season. It is currently the only original Pop scripted series left after the The ViacomCBS network recently gutted its original slate with scripts, canceling Florida Girls, Flack Y The best intentions.