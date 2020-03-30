Podcast Host "Joe Exotic" Offers Update to Andy Cohen – Deadline

Robert Moor, host of the hit podcast Wondery Joe Exotic: Tiger King, chatted with Andy Cohen on Monday morning on Cohen's show Andy Cohen Live on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

Moor spoke about the upcoming limited series based on the Exotic Joe Podcast that is in development at UCP, starring and produced by Kate McKinnon. Interest in the project, based on the second season of Wondery & # 39; s Over my dead body podcast, has skyrocketed due to the massive popularity of Netflix docuseries Tiger king about the real-life characters represented in the Exotic Joe limited series

Moor spoke about her dream cast for the series, which includes Sam Rockwell, Margot Robbie, and John C. Reilly as Doc Antle.

You can listen to Cohen and Moor's conversation below.