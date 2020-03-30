Pitbull Shares Excerpt From Uplifting New Song On How To Beat The Coronavirus Pandemic

WENN

The 'Timber' hitmaker, who credited his hometown of Miami, Florida, for having instilled in him his fighting spirit, plans to release 'I Believe We Will Win'. as a solidarity single on April 10.

Rapper Pit bull He has found inspiration in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to write an uplifting new song about how to beat the disease.

Hitmaker "Timber" debuted a portion of the song, titled "I Believe We Will Win," on social media on Saturday (March 28), revealing that it will be released as a charity single on April 10.

In a video that sparked the tune, Pitbull shared a few words of encouragement and credited his hometown of Miami, Florida, for instilling in him his fighting spirit.

"Miami taught me how to fight, and I want to give it to everyone in the world right now. Now is when we have to stick together and fight hard …," he said.

"This is a world anthem. This is to motivate the world. Stay healthy, stay safe and blessed."



All proceeds from the song will be donated to officials of the food charity Feeding America and the non-profit organization The Tony Robbins Foundation, founded by motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

As of Sunday, more than 720,000 confirmed cases of infection had been reported worldwide, while the death toll exceeds 33,900.