Pharrell Williams lands in hot water to ask fans to donate amid the coronavirus crisis

Taking to his Twitter account, the hit maker & # 39; Happy & # 39; He asks his followers to do good deeds by donating to the Frontline Responders Fund, only to receive a backlash.

Pharrell Williams He caught the heat after urging the public to donate to COVID-19's relief efforts in his latest tweet. In that tweet, hit maker "Happy" asked his followers to do some good deeds by donating to the Frontline Responders Fund, only to receive a backlash.

"Hospitals are running out of masks, gowns and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies," said the musician. wrote. "Take action, make a donation and ask others to join the fight. We are in this together. Protect those who respond on the front line."

In response to the tweet, a reviewer wrote to him, "I … I know you're not asking me for my $ 2 when your net worth is literally $ 150 million. You can make a big difference by donating only the money you stole Kelis. Foh." Someone else urged Pharrell to "read the room, my boy. Read the room."

"So let me clarify this. Are you asking the millions of Americans who are currently unemployed to donate? Are you asking people who have an average HOUSEHOLD income of less than $ 55,000 to donate?" another added fan. "Imagine asking the people who are most likely being fired right now to make a donation while you could get their famous colleagues to raise money," reads another comment.

One user noted that the singer put his $ 17 million Beverly Hills mansion up for sale, commenting, "You literally live at a community college spending Kelis Milkshake royalty checks on Uber meals and you're asking us to DONATE! "

Meanwhile, someone asked him to "donate his own money" because "it was worth more than $ 150 million," to which Pharrell answered"I'm sorry if it wasn't clear. Of course I donated but I wanted to make sure my followers had a way to get involved if they needed it, too."