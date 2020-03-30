Paul McGinley on an arduous but realistic path to golf's recovery | Golf News

"As the world gets back on its feet, I foresee economic and social corrections. All professional sport will adjust on so many levels as sport recalculates to a different value system."









What are the main challenges golf faces when the sport receives the go-ahead to return after the coronavirus pandemic? Paul McGinley predicts a long and uncertain road ahead, but one that should end positively.

Like many other sports, the world of golf, both professional and amateur, has stopped. The world is reeling from a virus that is affecting us all and has brought so much devastation. Our healthcare workers have become true heroes.

When we go through this stage of blockade, the economic ramifications are likely to bring hardship and suffering for years to come. According to experts, we must be prepared for this as it is rapidly approaching. The post-crown consequences will have consequences for all of our daily lives and businesses, as well as for all sports.

Golf courses in the UK and Ireland are closed for the foreseeable future.

As we face this long and uncertain path, many will await the return of the sport. For golf to return, it will require, first and foremost, assurances from various governments and the international community that it is safe and correct to do so.

Realistically, now we will have to think about the idea that, as we try to return to what we used to call normality, there will most likely be a first port of call, and certainly initially, that professional sport is played behind closed doors. .

There are so many questions for which we still have no answers. When we begin to return to the streets, what socially acceptable behaviors will people follow? As we have become accustomed to social distancing and avoiding crowds, how will we adapt to shoulder-to-shoulder contact with strangers?

Was it correct to close the courses? Ewen Murray discusses the momentous decision to shut down all golf in the British Isles.

How soon before international travel restrictions are lifted to certain countries? Will some countries insist on a quarantine period initially before reverting to an open border policy? What ramifications for these social changes will there be for sport with crowded crowds and, in particular, our game of golf?

The professional golf landscape will surely be a different place. It is commonly agreed that the economic consequences will be colossal and there is no doubt that the sport will have suffered as a consequence. This in itself will seep through the golf food chain to local courses and driving ranges.

As the world gets back on its feet, I foresee economic and social corrections as we adjust to different living standards. Every professional sport will be adjusted on so many levels as the sport recalculates to a different value system.

Virtually all professional golf was suspended after the Players' Championship was abandoned after one round

Regarding the new year-end golf program, I take note of many comments and the approach of potential scenarios that are now being discussed. I am aware that, as in all businesses, many behind-the-scenes conversations are intensifying and taking place regarding what the future might look like.

Since this virus moves so fast and probably doesn't have a short-term end in sight, that's all they are right now: conversations and discussions. We are told that no fixed plans can be established until a proven means of testing or vaccination is available to everyone.

From my new position of being now more involved at the dashboard level in the European Tour and Ryder Cup, I have access to many of these high-level conversations. I can assure you that, for some clarity and joint thinking about the restart, all the major lead agencies in men's and women's world golf are communicating.

All governing bodies are working closely together to formulate a safe resumption of golf at all levels.

The European Tour, PGA Tour, PGA of America, USGA, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Augusta National and R,amp;A are working closely together trying to put together year-end programming scenarios.

As a newcomer to this administrative role, I find the collaborative effort very welcome in a sport that has been segmented with too many governing bodies for too long. Our sport is asking for more unification. This crisis may have provided that valuable opportunity.

Another potential advantage to this terrible time in our lives is that while the economic landscape is likely to change, it does not necessarily mean that the values ​​and enjoyment we get from the game should be reduced – in fact, they can be improved. The more we refrain from playing, the more we will miss it while we appreciate it even more when we can return.