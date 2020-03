%MINIFYHTMLebaeb7384b6f11404dff3874af63cf7111% %MINIFYHTMLebaeb7384b6f11404dff3874af63cf7112%

Q: I just lost my job, largely due to COVID-19. My employer (about 75 employees) had to downsize because we had to close for a month or so. We are not sure when we will return to business. I'm hearing a lot about unemployment and IRS checks. I earn around $ 55,000 for (…)