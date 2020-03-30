Patriots' Matt Slater makes sure New England can survive without Tom Brady

%MINIFYHTMLf03229fc260d611c4f307d275e8020f511% %MINIFYHTMLf03229fc260d611c4f307d275e8020f512%

Patriots special teams expert Matthew Slater insists that New England standards remain the same despite the loss of Tom Brady.

Brady traded the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after winning six Super Bowl titles at Foxborough.

The legendary quarterback's departure after a two-decade career in New England leaves an obvious void, but Slater backed his team to step up.

"I don't think the goals change at all. The standard doesn't change at all. The pillars we stand on don't change at all," Slater told reporters in a conference call Monday.

"If you go into the season with a defeatist mindset, then you can't expect to be successful. We have a great opportunity. We have a lot of good soccer players. We have a tremendous coaching staff … We have to go into the season expecting more of ourselves than what anyone outside the building expects of us.

"We have to go in with the same drive, the same focus, the same determination. If we don't, you shouldn't even step on the building, because we're going to be defeated already."

Upon Brady's departure, Slater added: "When you talk about Tom and all that he has meant to this organization and our team, much of our identity in the last 20 years has been focused on him. Every time you walk away from a Player like that, it's a tall order.

"You have to find a way to deal with that personally and process it. I think as a team, obviously, we will have to process that Tom is gone. Do it in a healthy way and you can move on.

"We are going to have to be able to find a new identity for ourselves. I think part of that identity will be built on the things that we have always defended and we will continue to defend as long as this organization is led by the people it is aimed at. That will be disinterest, I work hard, do my best for the football team, serve each other, without having any level of expectation that things will be delivered to us. "