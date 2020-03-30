Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who prayed for President Donald Trump, defies the rules of social distance and keeps church service full

%MINIFYHTML02686993b5a52140ccec81885e08f3b311% %MINIFYHTML02686993b5a52140ccec81885e08f3b312%

Tampa Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who has been in the White House and prayed for President Donald Trump, is a long-standing staple in the charismatic revival movement that helped catapult President Trump's world leader, Paula White, to world fame. defying the rules of social distancing and celebrating a full religious service on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The religious service has sparked an uproar, controversy, and debate over where the demarcation of the separation of church and state lies in the midst of a national and global pandemic. . Some are now calling for the arrest of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne if he continues to defy federal and county guidelines regarding social alienation (Tampa is currently under a "Home Safety,quot; order) and feels that under no circumstances is a church must be in physical condition. operation with hundreds of attendees.

On the other hand, some say they have the right to congregate in the First Amendment, and Rodney Howard-Browne replies that he bought 13 air purifiers that disinfect the building and kill the virus, and he believes that his supernatural faith in God is capable of killing. the virus too.

You may hear Rodney Howard-Browne talk about the air purifiers below.

%MINIFYHTML02686993b5a52140ccec81885e08f3b315% %MINIFYHTML02686993b5a52140ccec81885e08f3b316% I spent some time watching challenging shepherds this morning. Here's Rodney Howard-Browne in Tampa on the new & # 39; machines & # 39; installed in his church: "Those machines are killing all the bacteria in this place. Every virus. If you entered with it, it won't be on you when you leave. this place." pic.twitter.com/o2RKkAtBgU – Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) March 27, 2020

He sparked controversy in early March when he declared that through his faith in the power of the Holy Spirit, the Coronavirus would leave Florida as the Zika virus did. To date, there have been 60 deaths in Florida from Coronaviruses and 5,000 cases, and the number continues to grow.

People were so concerned that they contacted the authorities to intervene.

You can watch a video featuring Rodney Howard-Browne celebrating church service on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Tampa below.

In the photo below, you can see Rodney Howard-Browne, his wife Adonica Howard-Browne, and Donald Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White, who surrounds President Donald Trump in the Oval Office below.

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of Florida, one of Trump's inner circle preachers who supported him in the White House, shuns #Social distancing

& claim (es # COVID-19 it's a "globalist plot,quot; and * they * want to kill us with vaccines

@RightWingWatchhttps://t.co/X3iJwr2Z4H – Tom Donnelly (@ TomDonnelly67) March 30, 2020

Local radio personality Ryan Gorman, Tamp, did not contain his outrage that Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne continued to defy the advice of President Trump, the Coronavirus team from the White House, CDC and WHO by not practicing social distancing.

Parishioners quickly took part in the debate and expressed their belief that they have every right to continue to meet and said that if there ever was a time for the church, it was now.

Others say that no one says you cannot have church services, they just need to be transferred online and virtually held.

You are a disgrace, putting all these people at risk. And for a Trump supporter, one would think that he would at least listen to the guidance his administration is giving. Clearly, as everyone can see below from their own video, you don't. Do it better "pastor,quot;. https://t.co/p5qkoCLnqV pic.twitter.com/BLqxfuQ8sU – Ryan Gorman (@ryanegorman) March 30, 2020

At this point, it is unclear whether Rodney Howard-Browne plans to hold a church on Wednesday or next Sunday.

What you think? Do you think the First Amendment overrides local authorities who have instituted "safer at home,quot; social distancing policies and President Trump's own guidelines?



