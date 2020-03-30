Pasadena Unified suspends take-out program after possible diagnosis of coronavirus in kitchen – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The take-out meal program for Pasadena Unified School District students will be suspended beginning Monday after a kitchen employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The district says the take-out service being provided at seven of its schools will be suspended until at least later this week as a precaution.

"We know this can cause difficulties for our families and we are working with neighboring school districts to provide meals for PUSD students," said Superintendent Brian McDonald in a statement.

The coronavirus diagnosis was not confirmed, McDonald said. But the district is conducting "extensive cleaning and disinfection of our kitchens and facilities to minimize any risk of surface transmission," he said. As soon as the kitchens and facilities have been disinfected, the district says it will reopen to provide students with meals while schools are closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.