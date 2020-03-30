Paramedics and bystanders help rescue an injured hawk in downtown San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Fire Department officials praised two paramedics and some passers-by who came to the aid of an injured hawk found in the center Sunday morning, according to a department Twitter post.

The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer's Twitter account posted a photo and video of the incident around 11 a.m.

The injured hawk was seen on Bush Street near Sansome in downtown San Francisco by a pair of SFFD paramedics. Passers-by helped the two ambulance crew members keep the hawk contained and comforted until a San Francisco Animal Care and Control unit was able to respond to the scene.

Here's a video from the previous post: The media is free to use all photos and videos. pic.twitter.com/aZMHqO8Kjg – MEDIA OF THE SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) March 29, 2020

"Humanity is alive in many ways, as seen today when # SFFDM76 Dayon Wiltshire and Zach Beatty saw an injured Hawk in the center," the publication said.

The two paramedics helped the SF Animal Control officer corner the hawk and remove the bird. The bird will be cared for by animal specialists until it recovers.