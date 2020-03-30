Pandemic: Fake News Pandemic Emerges on Facebook, Twitter – Latest News

New York, in the new coronavirus times, there are so many fake news circulating and according to new research, there is a price to pay when you get your news and political information from the same place where you find funny memes and cat pictures.

Mixing content makes viewers less likely to check sources, the Ohio State University team said, adding that people who watch a combination of news and entertainment on a social media site tend to pay less attention. to the content source they consume, which means they could easily confuse satire or fiction with real news.

"The findings show the dangers of people receiving their news from social networking sites like Facebook or Twitter," said study author George Pearson, a senior professor and associate researcher in communication at Ohio State University.

"We are drawn to these social networking sites because they are a one-stop shop for media content, updates from friends and family, and memes or photos of cats," added Pearson.

People who viewed content that was clearly separated into categories, such as current affairs and entertainment, did not have the same problems evaluating the source and credibility of the content they read.

"Mixing content makes everything seem the same to us. It makes it harder for us to distinguish what we should take seriously from what is just entertainment," Pearson said in the study published in the New Media & Society.

For the study, Pearson created a fictional social media site called "Link Me,quot;.

The 370 participants viewed four web pages with two or four posts each. Each publication consisted of a headline and a short paragraph summarizing the story, as well as information about the source of the publication.

The fonts were designed to be high or low credibility, based on their name and description.

All posts were based on actual articles or public social media posts taken from Reddit or Tumblr.

The results showed that when content was not grouped by different topics, in other words, news posts appeared on the same page with entertainment posts, participants reported that they paid less attention to the source of the content.

"They were less likely to verify the source information to make sure it was a credible source," Pearson said.

That may be one of the reasons why satirical and other news is shared by people who evidently think it is real.

One solution would be for social media companies to develop tools to distinguish content.

But until that happens, it's up to users to pay more attention to the origin of their news, however difficult it may be.

