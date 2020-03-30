Pandemic crisis in Europe: rising death toll from coronavirus | News

As the outbreak continues to grow in Europe, leaders and health officials are warning their citizens that antivirus measures could remain in effect for months.

The UK deputy chief medical officer says social distancing rules will be reviewed after three weeks, but warned that this period could last six months.

In France and Spain, many hospital officials say they are on the edge.

Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera reports from Chessington, UK.