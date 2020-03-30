On-site public health shelter order will run through May 1 – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area public health officials warned residents Monday that the current shelter-in-place order will run until at least May 1 in the coming days.

The Bay Area group of interconnected health departments released the joint press release on Monday morning. The launch covers Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.

%MINIFYHTML269463029513346c9797b455b05e429611% %MINIFYHTML269463029513346c9797b455b05e429612%

"We have said that an extension could be expected as we work together to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease," the joint press release read. "Additional details about the updated order will be available when it is completed in the next day or two."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed alluded to the extension during her Monday press conference on the city's response to the coronavirus crisis, saying an announcement could take place on Tuesday.

For more information on COVID-19 activities in these areas, visit the COVID-19 websites of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo or Berkeley.