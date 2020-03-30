Olivier Giroud mocked Karim Benzema in an amazing taunt | Football news





Karim Benzema (left) and Olivier Giroud have not played together for four years.

Olivier Giroud has been compared to "go-karting,quot; compared to "F1,quot; Karim Benzema in a surprising outburst from the Real Madrid forward.

Benzema has not played for France since before the Euro 2016 tournament, and has even suggested that he would be willing to shift his allegiance to Algeria, if allowed. Therefore, he has been unable to add to his 27 goals in 81 appearances for the country.

Giroud, meanwhile, has taken advantage of Benzema's absence and is France's third-highest scorer, with 39 goals in 93 games, a record that has nonetheless failed to impress Benzema.

"You shouldn't confuse F1 and go karting and it's me being kind," Benzema said in a live Instagram video with YouTuber Mohamed Henni. "Moving on to the next topic. I'm not talking about him (Giroud) anymore. I just know I'm F1.

"He has his career, he does what he wants and he scores the goals he wants to score. He is in his corner and I am in mine; I don't think about him. If we talk about style of play, he adapts well to France.

"It is good because there are fast players like (Kylian) Mbappe and (Antoine) Griezmann who play outside or feed on the center-forward. When Giroud is in front, he is a handful of defenses, which gives the other two a lot of space to show what they can do.

"It takes up the defenders and it works. It might not be brilliant to see it and you won't say, 'Wow, that was amazing'. Does everyone like that style of play? I don't know, but it suits him well France ".

Benzema was indefinitely suspended from France's squad in December 2015 after being accused of conspiring to blackmail his teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape, but French federation president Noel Le Graet said in October 2016 that the Coach Didier Deschamps was free to call him again.

However, La Graet has changed his stance, insisting that Benzema, who has remained without an international appearance since the Valbuena affair, is not part of France's plans and the "adventure has ended with the French national team."