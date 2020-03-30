Offset refuses to cheat after hiding his phone!

Migos rapper Offset has denied that he is cheating on his wife, Cardi B, once again after she visited him and he quickly hid his phone.

This time, Offset went straight to the cameras to shut down the rumors.

"I know you guys are doing something out of nothing from that stream when I was playing and my girl came into the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever they say, I hung up the phone." said.

"Come on … we have so much negativity energy up in the air, sickness. Don't bring any of that negativity into my family. We relax, man. We're not in every way. All positive. We have investments and big moves to come. You are all doing something out of nothing. That is nothing. I am not doing anything negative. "

Whatever his reasons were, Offset definitely grabbed his phone and hid it in the clip.