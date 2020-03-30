Oakland establishes hotels in the Colosseum area to house homeless people with COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, health officials have feared what would happen if it took root in the homeless population. On Monday, Oakland officials unveiled their strategy to try to prevent that from happening.

Two hotels near Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, the Comfort Inn and the Radisson Hotel, have been leased to provide accommodation for homeless people who need to be quarantined due to the Coronavirus. State officials secured the two hotels last week and selected a group called Abode Services to provide food, security and case management services.

"This is really exciting," said Lori Cox, director of the Alameda County Social Services Agency. “In a very, very short period of time, we were able to put into operation two hotels for those without street shelter; those who are at risk or who have tested positive for COVID-19 ".

Where to locate those at risk has been the big dilemma when it comes to unprotected people. There is no home to send them in when symptoms are too mild for a patient to occupy a precious hospital bed.

"You know, the rest of us can isolate ourselves in our own homes," said Vivian Wan, COO of Abode Services. "And that is not an option for people living on the street. And it is not even an option for many who live in our refuge settings, which is a congregated living environment."

That was the situation for the first individual relocated to the new hotels, according to Damon Francis, Medical Director of Homeless Services for the Alameda Health System.

“One of our homeless community outreach teams and one of our homeless clinics identified someone who had symptoms and was unable to enter a homeless shelter; because there was a risk that that person would infect other people at the shelter, "Francisco said." (They) needed a place to stay where they could recover and not infect other people. "

Providing a place to recover is the mission of the new homeless facilities. Whether the function of the hotels should change in the coming weeks and months will depend on the new changes that the outbreak may take.

The two hotels will provide 393 rooms for people without shelter exposed to COVID-19. Last week, Governor Newsom announced that 901 hotels across the state have been identified as potential sites for that purpose.

Establishing these sites in the Bay Area and throughout the state is a first step. But it is also an acknowledgment that if California is ever going to get the coronavirus under control, caring for the homeless will have to be part of the strategy.