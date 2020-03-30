NWS: EF-1 Tornado landed in southwest Wisconsin – Up News Info

POTOSI, Wis. (AP) – The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado hit southwest Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outlying buildings but without causing injury.

The tornado hit around 8:30 p.m. On Saturday near Potosí, in Grant County, I was ashore for about five minutes, traveling approximately 7 miles (11 kilometers).

The meteorological service says that the barns and trees were damaged and that one house suffered minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

