North Korea says Pompeo lost interest in dialogue with the United States

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said on Monday it had lost all appetite for dialogue with the United States due to continued pressure from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the country to abandon its nuclear weapons program.
The statement came a week after North Korea said its leader, Kim Jong-un, had received a personal letter from President Trump offering him help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
"The world does not know well why DPRK-US relations continue to go wrong," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in its statement, using the abbreviation for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, "despite of the special personal relations between the main leaders "of the countries.
"Secretary of State Pompeo gave a clear answer," he added.
The statement, made by the official North Korean Central News Agency, He seemed to criticize Mr. Pompeo's comments last Wednesday after a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 7 industrialized countries.
He then said: "The G7 and all nations must remain united in calling on North Korea to return to negotiations and to remain committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure on its illegal ballistic and nuclear missile programs."
North Korea said Monday that with such "slander,quot;, Mr. Pompeo had gone against the will of Mr. Trump, who said he had sought cooperative ties with the North in his letter to Mr. Kim.
"This makes us misjudge who the true CEO is in the United States," the North Korean statement said. "Hearing Pompeo's reckless comments, we abandoned interest in dialogue with greater conviction."
North Korea has become "more enthusiastic about our planned major projects designed to pay the United States with real horror and unease at the suffering it has inflicted on our people," he said, without elaborating.
North Korea has made four weapons tests this month involving short-range ballistic missiles or rockets.
Trump and Kim have repeatedly praised their unusual relationship, especially after their first summit meeting, in Singapore in 2018. At one point, Trump said that he and Kim had fallen in love. "
But relations between the two countries have cooled since the collapse of the second leaders' summit meeting, held in Vietnam in February 2019, on differences over how quickly North Korea should dismantle its nuclear weapons program.
In December, Kim said the North no longer felt compelled by its self-imposed moratorium to test nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles.