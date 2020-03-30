North Korea says Pompeo lost interest in dialogue with the United States

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said on Monday it had lost all appetite for dialogue with the United States due to continued pressure from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the country to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

The statement came a week after North Korea said its leader, Kim Jong-un, had received a personal letter from President Trump offering him help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"The world does not know well why DPRK-US relations continue to go wrong," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in its statement, using the abbreviation for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, "despite of the special personal relations between the main leaders "of the countries.

"Secretary of State Pompeo gave a clear answer," he added.

The statement, made by the official North Korean Central News Agency, He seemed to criticize Mr. Pompeo's comments last Wednesday after a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 7 industrialized countries.