North Korea confirms 'successful' missile tests; fourth in a month | North Korea News

north Korea confirmed a series of missile tests on Monday, alleging that Testing a day earlier than state media said super-large multi-rocket launchers had been successful.

north Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in a series of launches that sur Korea has called "inappropriate,quot; as the world faces the coronavirus pandemic.

The KCNA news agency said the launch was aimed at examining the strategic and technical characteristics of the "super-large multi-rocket launchers,quot;, which have been tested multiple times since last August, generally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA, the official news agency, did not mention Kim's attendance at the latest test, led by ruling party vice president Ri Pyong Chol and conducted at the National Defense Science Academy.

"The operational deployment of the super-large multi-rocket launcher weapon system is crucially important work to realize the party's new strategic intent for national defense," Ri said during the test, without elaborating.

"The litmus test was carried out successfully," added KCNA.

It marked the fourth round of testing this month since north Korea He organized military drills and resumed missile launch after a three-month break.

Talks between the United States and North Korea on denuclearization have largely stalled since the collapse of the summit between Kim and United States President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February 2019.