Noah Schnapp's comment on Millie Bobby Brown Finn Wolfhard is epic

This is something turned upside down.
On Sunday, Noah Schnapp tagged her Strange things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown Y Finn Wolfhard in a meme that raises many doubts on social networks.
After finding a post that says, "Tag two people who want to connect with each other to make things awkward," the 15-year-old star responded with Millie and Finn's Instagram identifiers in the comment section. Fans of the show intervened immediately. "NOAH I ACCEPT," replied a follower. Another wrote: "Hopefully." Recognizing Millie and Finn's on-screen chemistry, another follower commented, "@noahschnapp You can't blame him, he's not wrong."
Maybe Noah is up to something. Millie and Finn, who play Eleven and Mike on the hit Netflix show, have already shown that they would make a cute couple on Strange things. Speaking to E! July News, the founder of Florence By Mills shared that her romantic scenes are never awkward due to how close the cast is.
"I think it is relatively easy," Millie shared with E! News. "It is our job. It is in the scripts and we feel comfortable with each other, we feel confident, we are in a safe environment, so it is relatively easy. I think people promote it to be uncomfortable, more uncomfortable than which is, but it's like your friend, so it's cold. "
But unfortunately for Finn, Millie seems to be out of the market. After the holidays, the 16-year-old star sparked romance rumors with a 17-year-old rugby player. Joseph Robinson later when he allegedly shared a photo of her on Snapchat.
Neither Millie nor Joseph have confirmed that they are together, but the rumored couple has been seen spending time together in the past few months. In fact, she even joined him and his family on their Maldives vacation in November.
Before Joseph Millie was dating the singer Jacob Sartorius 17. The duo appeared to be an article in January 2018 and resigned that July.
