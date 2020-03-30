Noah Schnapp's comment on Millie Bobby Brown Finn Wolfhard is epic

This is something turned upside down.

On Sunday, Noah Schnapp tagged her Strange things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown Y Finn Wolfhard in a meme that raises many doubts on social networks.

After finding a post that says, "Tag two people who want to connect with each other to make things awkward," the 15-year-old star responded with Millie and Finn's Instagram identifiers in the comment section. Fans of the show intervened immediately. "NOAH I ACCEPT," replied a follower. Another wrote: "Hopefully." Recognizing Millie and Finn's on-screen chemistry, another follower commented, "@noahschnapp You can't blame him, he's not wrong."

Maybe Noah is up to something. Millie and Finn, who play Eleven and Mike on the hit Netflix show, have already shown that they would make a cute couple on Strange things. Speaking to E! July News, the founder of Florence By Mills shared that her romantic scenes are never awkward due to how close the cast is.