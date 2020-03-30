Noah Schnapp suggests that Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard could connect after the quarantine and COVID-19 fans.

Stranger Things fans send a lot to Eleven and Mike and it makes sense! After all, the characters are not only canon but they are also super cute together!

That said, it turns out that Noah Schnapp is also on that list of chargers!

When asked who he thinks can't wait for the coronavirus & # 39; social distancing & # 39; I finished, he had an answer that made everyone scared.

The young actor chose two of his co-stars, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown, who play that canonical couple on screen!

Not only that, but they even went so far as to suggest that they are eager to end "social distancing,quot; because they want to connect with each other!

It all started with user @ JuliaRaskin14 posting a meme that says, "Tag two people who want to connect with each other to make things awkward."

The meme may not be a big deal, but given the COVID-19 crisis and the quarantine that has been going on, it's safe to say there is no connection all these days!

But Noah, 15, who plays fan favorite Will Byers on the popular show had something more to say to make him uncomfortable without the help of his friends.

He went ahead and just tagged Finn Wolfhard, 17, and Millie Bobby Brown, 16!

It's safe to say the fans went crazy in the comment section!

Here are some of his reactions: & # 39; YES NOAH JOIN FANDIE FANDOM & # 39; / & # 39; OH MY GOD AHAHHAHA & # 39; / & # 39; lesh go Noah, he is speaking real events & # 39; / & # 39; we love a chaotic KING & # 39; / & # 39; NOAH I ACCEPT. & # 39; / & # 39; Steel balls. I greet you sir. "/" You can't blame him because he's not wrong. "



