Nintendo Switch Remastered Rumors: Super Mario Sunshine Among Reboots Coming Soon

Nintendo will bring a big dose of nostalgia this year with a series of highly anticipated remastered games for its Switch system, according to reports from the Virtual Games Chronicle and Eurogamer.

"Super Mario 64,quot;, "Super Mario Sunshine,quot; and "Super Mario Galaxy,quot; are expected to gain a second life, giving users three games that have more than a decade to play. "Super Mario 3D World,quot; is also expected to be remastered.

The treat for longtime gamers eager to play underrated titles from the past comes as Nintendo celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario series. No release date or announcement has yet been provided for the remastered games.

It's been a fantastic couple of weeks for Nintendo, which has benefited from the March 20 release of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons,quot; for an overwhelmingly popular reception. The game sold 1.88 million physical copies in Japan alone in its first three days on the market.

Nintendo stocks have remained essentially level with their price since the start of 2020, despite a terrible global economic market hit by the coronavirus pandemic (closed at $ 48.14 on Monday, compared to its list of $ 49.90 entering year).

The impending release of classic games like "Super Mario Sunshine,quot; is likely to fuel more interest in the Switch.