Nikki Bella was "broken,quot; before she met Artem Chigvintsev

According to Bang Showbiz, Nikki Bella was not in a good position before meeting Artem Chigvintsev. The outlet claims the Total fine Alum met her fiancé on the set of Dancing With The Stars three years ago in 2017 in the midst of her romance with ex-fiancé John Cena.

Nikki fans know that her romance with John did not end on the best terms. Their relationship fell apart shortly before she and John were married, in fact, around the same time as Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry.

However, due to Nikki's desire to have children and John's doubt about the idea of ​​starting a family, Bella had to withdraw because she knew it was not the right decision.

Nikki, who is currently expecting her first child with Artem, separated from John in 2018 and started dating Artem soon after. They started dating only a few months after their breakup with Cena. The 36-year-old former wrestler now says she can't wait for fans to see her relationship with Artem flourish in Total Bellas.

Recently, on Instagram, Nikki shared with her fans and followers that she sincerely hoped her photos would bring them hope and love. The star also addressed a deleted photo from the previous day, explaining that it would reveal why she did it later.

See this post on Instagram I hope this message brings you hope, courage, a smile and fills you with love. I know yesterday I deleted a message that brought you all those smiles. I will explain why another time. It is a good story (even fun). I hope this does the same. This Thursday all of you can finally see and see more behind the photos, the dances and the stories of this love, this roller coaster that I have had with @theartemc in #totalbellas They say that love conquers everything … and surely it does. At first, many people said that it was just lust, my feelings were not real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew and felt that it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was the gift of God, answered his prayer. You never know when He will respond, when He will come, it is never the time we want, or at least we do not think it will be. When I finally had the chance, and maybe because it was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, get away from it, and yet this beautiful gift of love would not let me get away, this love that I always wanted. Now I did not expect to get much of what I had been praying in a year hahaha but finally I opened my eyes, my heart and accepted this beautiful gift. And now I have the most beautiful gift of all in August, my baby. (OMG, I love saying that!) I thought answered prayers were easy, they only happened when they were answered, but they are not, there is a lesson and growth in each one. You just have to be brave, brave and know that He is there holding your hand and waiting when he knows the time is right for you. I am so glad that I took the risk of Artem and that you are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups and downs, and all the beautiful blemishes in between. "Life is a dance, we learn as we go along." I want to dance forever with you, my click, my A, my love. I know being locked in with your love right now can be more difficult than pleasant, especially when finances and kids come into play, but maybe right now is good. time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly and just dance. Don't give up on love. Imagine if I did. Sorry, goodbye everyone! ❤ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on March 28, 2020 at 3:13 p.m. PDT

As noted earlier, Nikki is preparing to have her first baby with her 37-year-old fiancé, and she couldn't be happier for the arrival of their son together, due to be born in the summer months of this year. Furthermore, the Total fine Star urged her followers to communicate with friends and lovers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As most know, the world is currently blocked as it struggles to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus. United States President Donald Trump revealed today that his guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19 will continue until the end of April.

This comes after the president said he had aspirations that they could reopen the country for business around Easter weekend. Nikki has spent time with close friends and family while practicing social distancing to do her part.



